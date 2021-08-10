A young Cuban protester recounts a videotaped arrest.

Rolando Remedios was arrested in a stunning AFP photo that has come to represent the Cuban government’s crackdown on last month’s huge street protests.

Remedios, who was released from custody on Friday, has spoken out about his imprisonment and the “traumatic” experience of spending 26 days in prison after participating in an anti-government protest.

While his own severe treatment “didn’t hurt much,” Remedios told AFP that hearing the screams of other detainees being thrashed with “hoses and rods” shook him the most.

On July 11, inhabitants around the island nation spontaneously protested, demanding freedom of expression and better living circumstances in the one-party communist state.

The arrest of the 25-year-old was seen on camera by AFP, which shows him being bundled into a police car while a plain-clothed agent grabs him around the neck.

He claimed he found out about the protests after seeing photographs on social media of people marching in Havana’s southwest and on the capital’s iconic Malecon beachside promenade.

After that, he joined a crowd outside the parliament.

“I was arrested while attempting to assist a protester who had been assaulted on the ground,” Remedios stated.

Simultaneous protests in 40 Cuban towns and cities, accompanied by cries of “Down with the dictatorship” and “We’re starving,” devolved into fights with security forces, killing one person, injuring scores, and arresting hundreds.

The Cuban government blamed the turmoil on foreign entities using social media to manipulate its citizenry.

Authorities have not disclosed how many individuals were arrested, but the Supreme Court announced on Thursday that 62 persons had been tried, 53 for “public order” violations.

The protests caught Remedios, an online medical sciences student at the University of the People in California, off guard.

“I thought this may be the end of the system, though I knew it wouldn’t be that day, but it would be a hard blow” to President Miguel Diaz-one-party Canel’s state.

He protested because of “the government’s horrible treatment of the health catastrophe” caused by the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

He also stated that he wanted to demonstrate his solidarity for the country’s political prisoners as well as those who have died while attempting to “escape this horror.”

Remedios was escorted to a police station after his detention and refused to give a statement.

He was taken with about 50 people to another prison in Havana’s south end at 4:00 a.m., where “the reception was awful.”

"There were dogs, and the plan was to scare us," says the narrator. Then they made us do it.