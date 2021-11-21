A Yemeni migrant who died on the Poland-Belarus border has been buried.

A few men from Poland’s small Muslim community lay to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and exhaustion while attempting to cross into the European Union from Belarus on an overcast Sunday among farms and forest.

The men carried the casket to a cemetery on a hill of pine trees after saying a prayer outside the old wooden mosque of the Polish border hamlet of Bohoniki.

Mustafa Mohammed Murshid al-Raymi, who died at the age of 37, was laid to rest alongside his brother and Yemen’s ambassador to Poland. His burial was discovered amid the graves of other migrants who died in the summer’s border crisis.

“It’s a show of respect and sympathy with this man who died under appalling circumstances. It’s a genuine tragedy “Ryszard Mozdabaiev, a Muslim who escaped Crimea for Poland eight years ago, was among those who attended the funeral.

“This is politics that despises people,” he told AFP alongside friends from Crimea and Chechnya, all of whom had lived through the migratory experience.

The small local Muslim community, which is largely descended from the Tatars, whose presence in Poland’s northeast dates back to the 14th century, has taken it upon themselves to arrange dignified graves for migrants killed in the border crisis.

“I’m afraid there will be more burials soon,” warned local Muslim leader Maciej Szczesnowicz.

His community in Bohoniki has been collecting clothes and food for migrants at the border, as well as raising finances. They’ve also been making soup for the troops in the region on a daily basis.

At least 11 migrants have died in Poland since the crisis began, according to Polish media. Belarus demolished a temporary border encampment this week, transporting 2,000 migrants to a neighboring logistical center.

However, migrants continue to attempt to enter the border, according to Polish border guards.

Belarus is accused by the West of instigating the problem by bringing in would-be migrants, especially from the Middle East, and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the European Union.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

Migrants caught in the midst claim that Belarusian officials compel them to cross the border, only to be shoved back into Belarus by Polish authorities.