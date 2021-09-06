A Year After Migrant Camp Fires, Greece Faces Criticism.

Authorities say they’ve dealt with the acute overcrowding and given order to the turmoil one year after fire ravaged the famed Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Critics allege they did so by forcibly relocating would-be migrants before they could apply for asylum on Greek soil, an accusation denied by the right-wing administration elected in 2019.

While Athens declares that the country will “never again be the door to Europe,” its actions underscore significant divisions within the EU over migration, as fears of a new wave grow following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul last month.

Moria, which had only been established two years prior to hold 3,000 people, was overwhelmed during the latest migration crisis in 2015, when a massive wave of refugees arrived on small boats from neighbouring Turkey.

As other European countries retaliated by closing their borders, bottlenecks developed, particularly on Lesbos, which handled the majority of the arrivals from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

As the camp’s population grew to 20,000, it became a symbol of poverty and violence, with prostitution, sexual assault, minor disappearances, drug trafficking, and fighting commonplace.

The first of two fires broke out late on September 8, as pandemic-fueled tensions escalated.

Witnesses claim that a squabble erupted after 200 migrants refused to be quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19 or coming into touch with an infected person.

The fires, according to Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, “began with the asylum seekers.”

The six young Afghan men sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for arson earlier this year claim they were wrongfully charged for ethnic motives.

?ustafa Hosseini, whose brother Mahdi is one of the accused, told AFP that they were falsely accused because they were members of the Hazara community in Afghanistan, which is persecuted.

A Pashtun, the country’s dominant ethnic group, was the only witness.

During the two-day blaze, no one was killed. However, it resulted in a shambolic evacuation of 12,000 asylum applicants.

Locals on Lesbos, who had seen over 450,000 migrants pass through in a year, were outraged as towns, villages, and farms were once again overwhelmed, with children, pregnant women, and crippled people forced to sleep on the streets for days.

Authorities put up what was supposed to be a temporary camp on a former army range, despite considerable local opposition. Last winter, it flooded.

The UN refugee agency’s official in Greece, Mireille Girard, agreed that the site has improved much since then, but said it “is not perfect.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.