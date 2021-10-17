A WWII veteran’s heartfelt plea to find the children he photographed in 1945.

This former American soldier, who fought in Italy during WWII before becoming a New York City cop, is on a mission to track down the youngsters he photographed in 1945.

“I was a Private First Class (PFC),” Edward Roethel, a World War II soldier who is now over 90, told Zenger.

“My company, along with others, was in route from Naples to the Battle of the Bulge to serve as replacements if necessary. In June 1945, our troops set up camp in San Miniato for a while.

“I was out on a walk in San Miniato with an Army colleague, surveying the damage to the Town Hall, when I observed a bunch of young, cute school children queuing up to go to school, and I grabbed a photo of them. Since then, I’ve treasured this photograph.” He was stationed in Naples in 1944 as part of the Fifth Army before being relocated to San Miniato in the province of Pisa in the Tuscany area in 1945.

On September 9, 1943, the Fifth Army landed on the southern Italian coastline of Salerno, south-east of Naples. During the struggle between the Allies against the Nazis and other Axis powers, it was the first American combat force to invade mainland Europe.

Roethel said to Zenger, “I arrived in Naples, Italy in December 1944 and traveled back to America from Livorno in August 1945, having spent much of that time in the lovely Tuscany region.

“When the war ended, our troop ship was headed to the Panama Canal and Japan, and we were rerouted to Boston.”

He “married a few years later and joined the New York City Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant” after the war, he added.

Roethel is now looking for the youngsters he photographed in 1945, and the community of San Miniato is attempting to assist him in his quest 76 years later.

Roethel, on the other hand, had just a black-and-white photograph of eight pupils standing on steps in front of a building entrance to go on. He recalls it being a “heated day,” but he. This is a condensed version of the information.