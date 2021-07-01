A worker at a chocolate factory is fired after smashing a colleague’s head with a massive 2 pound candy bar.

Chocolate Factory Worker Smashes Colleague’s Head With Giant 2lb Candy Bar, Gets Fired.

An Italian manufacturing worker avoided jail time after striking a colleague in the head with a chocolate bar. The woman was taken to the hospital with a cracked tooth and a head injury.

On November 22, 2018, during a public demonstration over chocolate at the Laica chocolate plant in Arona, Italy, two employees began arguing for an extended period of time.

After the argument became heated, the lady took a 2.2 pound chocolate bar and whacked her coworker in the head with it, sending her to the emergency room with a cracked tooth and a head injury.

The victim suffered from the head injury for 15 days and the woman was reported to the local police for assault. She was fired by Laica for the incident, according to an article on Tuesday in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

But a judge on Thursday June 24 ruled that the woman did not need to stand trial for the incident because she had completed a period of socially useful work that her lawyers had set up for her.

According to Dissapore, once the worker completed the socially important action, the judge decided “not to proceed” with the worker’s trial, which means the case was dismissed and the accusations were dropped.

Laica was founded in Arona in 1946 and was previously known as Sant’Alberto until 1948, when it changed its name. It is noted for selling chocolate coins, rabbits, and Santa Clauses throughout the Christmas season.

