A woman’s mother’s “passive-aggressive” gift sparks a debate about bad gifts.

We’ve all been given gifts we despise throughout the years, whether it’s for Christmas or your birthday, and we’ve all grumbled and thanked friends and family for socks or air fresheners.

Gift receipts are priceless, and the skill of re-gifting can help you save money—as long as you don’t give it to the person who gave it to you in the first place.

However, after receiving a hair removal tool, some people have called for a woman to return a “passive-aggressive” gift to her mother to make a message.

“This is the most bizarre, probably passive-aggressive birthday gift I’ve ever received…” MonicaFaloolaGeller told Mumsnet of her stupid gift.

She also included a snapshot of the product, the JML Finishing Touch Flawless hair removal, which retails for roughly £19.99 ($27.63) in the United Kingdom, where the woman is believed to reside.

She subsequently announced she’s expecting, which she speculated could be the cause for the strange present, while claiming her mother has a history of bad gift-giving taste.

“She has a habit of buying things that aren’t to my taste,” she said in the comments, “but she’s upped her game recently… I’m six months pregnant, and she brought me two gowns she found at a charity shop the last time I saw her.

“One was a size 22 (I’m an 8-10) and the other was a gigantic white floral lace monstrosity with huge shoulder pads that I’d only wear to a Halloween party dressed as a pregnant 80’s corpse bride. If I had a hairy face, it might be a useful gift… but I don’t. This isn’t a problem I have to deal with. And I can’t even be arsed to shave the hairy regions of my body because I’m pregnant!”

“According to Google, it’s simply a shaver,” she yelled. I can’t even return it to Boots or anywhere and exchange it for something I might actually use because she got it from one of those c***** TV shopping channels…

“The box is also a little ripped, suggesting it’s been opened. She was well aware of what she was doing.”

And it appears that her mother was curious. This is a condensed version of the information.