A woman with Down syndrome loses her fight to overturn an abortion law that she considers to be “very offensive.”

On Thursday, a campaign initiated by a woman with Down Syndrome in 2020 to repeal a nearly six-decade-old abortion prohibition came to an end.

Heidi Crowter, Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down Syndrome, and A, a child with Down Syndrome, sued Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom, over abortion rules.

They challenged the Abortion Act 1967, which provides that abortions can be conducted up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy in England, Wales, and Scotland unless the mother’s life is in danger or the child would be born with a significant impairment, according to The Guardian.

Crowter’s appeal was dismissed on Thursday, with two senior judges ruling that the legislation was not unconstitutional and stating that Parliament must strike a “very difficult balance between the interests of the foetus and the rights of women.”

“I find it highly upsetting that a law does not respect my life, and I will not stand for it,” Crowter said before going to court in July, according to The Guardian.

Last October, Crowter told Sky News that the law made her feel as if she would be better off dead.

Crowter and her younger sister, Suzie, appeared on the newscast to discuss the matter.

Suzie stated that the goal of the lawsuit was to equalize the law so that all pregnancies, regardless of diagnosis, were held to the same standard.

Heidi remarked in the interview that she understood why some parents feel compelled to have an abortion after learning their baby has Down Syndrome, and she even reflected on her own mother’s reaction to her diagnosis.

Heidi’s mother was distraught when she was born, and she was concerned she would never marry, she claimed.

Heidi tied the knot in July of 2020.

According to the National Down Syndrome Society, nearly one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome – about 6,000 per year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Down Syndrome can be identified in a fetus as early as 10 weeks using Chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and as late as 15 weeks via Amniocentesis.

Across the United States, some states have attempted to pass legislation that would make abortion illegal if it is the only reason. This is a condensed version of the information.