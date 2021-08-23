A woman who is having a “affair” with a chimp is barred from seeing him at the zoo.

After building a deep bond with one of the chimps at a nearby zoo, a woman in Belgium has apparently been barred from visiting them. Her “affair” with the ape, according to zoo officials, was preventing him from bonding with the other chimps, according to ATV.

Adie Timmermans has been seeing Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee at the Antwerp Zoo, every week for the past four years, according to many reports. Timmermans adds that she and Chita had developed a great friendship throughout that time.

According to LadBible, Timmermans remarked in an interview with ATV, “I love that animal and he loves me.”

Timmermans and Chita reportedly communicated by waving and blowing kisses through the window in their romance. On the surface, the encounters appear to be innocuous. However, zoo officials claim that their friendship has harmed Chita’s social standing among the other chimps.

“When Chita is continuously surrounded by people, the other monkeys neglect him and don’t consider him a member of the group, despite the fact that he is very important to him,” a zoo spokesperson told ATV. “After that, he sits alone outside of visiting hours.”

The zoo allegedly barred Timmermans from visiting Chita in order to boost his social well-being.

“I don’t have anything else.” In an interview with ATV, she wondered, “Why do they want to take that away?” “Let’s just assume we’re having an affair.” Hundreds of other visitors are permitted to make contact. “Then why not me?” says the narrator.

Chita may be too preoccupied on Timmermans to form bonds with his peers, according to the zoo.

According to the zoo, “an animal that is too concentrated on people is less regarded by its peers.” “As much as possible, we want Chita to be a chimp.”

Chita has worked at the zoo for 30 years, according to LadBible. Prior to his tenure at the Antwerp Zoo, he was someone’s pet, but he eventually became “unmanageable,” according to Sarah Lafaut, curator. He has a link with and an interest in humans, despite having learned chimpanzee behavior at the zoo. This isn’t unheard of, apparently.

According to a 2014 study by Stephen Ross and Hani Freedman, chimps who were separated from their moms at a young age and reared largely by humans had “social impairments.” This is a condensed version of the information.