A woman who is deaf and hard of hearing was allegedly raped by a teen thief.

A 23-year-old lady with speech and hearing impediment was allegedly raped by a teenage thief earlier this month in the Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman was on her way to work about 5 a.m. on July 2 when Ashiwin Rathwa, an 18-year-old guy, allegedly overpowered her near railway quarters in Kalyan, Thane, and raped her, according to NDTV, citing a police statement.

According to the police statement, Rathwa also allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone before fleeing.

Following the event, the woman filed a report through an interpreter, and a case was filed at MFC police station under sections 376 (rape) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rathwa allegedly noticed the victim while walking along a skywalk, which let investigators identify him, according to surveillance camera evidence. Five teams have been formed to investigate the matter, according to authorities.

Rathwa was apprehended in the adjacent state of Gujarat’s Chhota Udaipur area on Monday afternoon, according to an NDTV report. Police said he was remanded in jail for four days on Tuesday.

