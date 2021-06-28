A woman who claims to have been awake during heart surgery is having nightmares about the procedure.

After waking up during heart surgery and being given the wrong drug, a lady has agreed to take nearly $45,000 in damages.

Patricia Otty, a 77-year-old woman who lives in the U.K., said she has suffered from “dread and anxiety” following a procedure during which she was not given a large enough dose of thiopentone, a general anesthetic, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

During the surgery, another error is said to have happened. Otty’s heart stopped briefly after she was given potassium chloride instead of the painkiller fentanyl, and doctors had to resuscitate her.

According to the Daily Mirror, legal filings show Otty would have been “fully awake” during some of the surgery.

Otty, on the other hand, was given a sleeping pill and claims she cannot recall the procedure since she was under its influence.

Nonetheless she told the newspaper she “began having nightmares” days after the operation and “was vomiting with fear ahead of one of my heart scans after the op.”

The surgery was carried out to treat Otty’s heart issues, including aortic stenosis—a narrowing of the aortic valve opening—and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat.

According to the Daily Mirror, medical workers learned Otty had been given potassium chloride by mistake when containers of it went missing.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust acknowledged to breaking its duty of care in 2018 and issued 11 learning recommendations, according to the article.

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust has been approached for comment by this website.

Otty was offered £7,000 ($9770) in damages but declined this and went through solicitors instead. However, she was unhappy with the legal service provided to her and eventually agreed to a £32,000 ($44,700) out-of-court settlement.

“We’re extremely sorry, nobody should go through an experience like this,” the Trust told the newspaper. That is why we acknowledged responsibility and paid.”

“As an acute hospital we work hard to provide high-quality care, but recognize that this did not happen in this case. We’re also determined to learn from mistakes, and have taken a number of steps to improve our operating theatre procedures so this never happens again.”

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), anesthetic awareness—a situation in which someone becomes conscious during surgery—occurs in one or two out of every 1,000 general anesthesia surgeries.

Patients may recollect their surroundings or “some incident relevant to the surgery,” according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, but “generally do not feel pain when experiencing anesthetic awareness.”

Yet, there are reports of patients being able to feel pain during anesthesia awareness, including the case of Donna Penner, who told North Carolina news outlet WRAL she could feel “absolutely horrific” pain when she woke up during a stomach procedure in 2008. She said the experience lasted 90 minutes.