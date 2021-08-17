A woman stands 2,716 feet in the air atop the world’s tallest building.

As she climbed atop the world’s tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa, 2,716 feet in the air, a woman was given to an unrivaled vista.

Emirates airline staged the incredible accomplishment for a commercial that it claims is one of the “highest commercials ever filmed.”

A select number of persons, including Tom Cruise and Dubai’s Crown Prince, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have had the opportunity of standing at the building’s pinnacle in the United Arab Emirates city.

The commercial, which ran last week, was meant at luring British tourists back to the popular tourist destination now that COVID restrictions in the United Kingdom have been lifted.

The 30-second commercial begins with a lady dressed in Emirates cabin staff attire holding up banners against a blue sky.

“Moving the UAE to the U.K. amber list, has made us feel on top of the world,” she writes on the message boards, evoking the classic scene from Love Actually. Take a flight with Emirates. “Fly higher.”

The camera zooms out at the conclusion to reveal her perilous position atop a custom-built platform at the very top of Emaar’s Burj Khalifa, which had a circumference of barely three feet nine inches.

Following a barrage of queries about the stunt, Emirates stated it was accomplished off without the use of a green screen or special effects, with “rigorous planning” going into the commercial and “strict safety standards” being followed.

“Through a secret harness under the Emirates uniform, she was tied to the pole as well as two other separate points directly to the pinnacle,” the airline confirmed.

While Emirates looked through their flight attendants for someone who could pull off the spectacular accomplishment, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiver, was chosen to star in the commercial.

Smith-Ludvik shared a dizzying photo on Instagram, which showed her feet dangling over the edge with the Dubai skyline in the backdrop. She questioned her followers, “What do you think of the view from the top of the @burjkhalifa?”

The view was breathtaking, according to Emirates, who stated that the squad hiked for one hour.