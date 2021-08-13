A woman jogging in the park is attacked by a coyote.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) reported that a woman was bitten by a coyote in a park in West Canada on Wednesday, a day after a 5-year-old was attacked by a coyote in the same area.

The woman was jogging along a Bridal Path near Prospect Point in Stanley Park in Vancouver when she was approached from behind by a coyote and bitten at around 7 p.m. local time, according to a statement provided by BCCOS.

According to the statement, she was bitten on the leg but only had minor injuries.

“The COS continues to warn the public to avoid Stanley Park,” the statement stated. “If you are in the park, exercise extreme caution as there is a high potential of encountering a violent coyote.”

“To help assure public safety, conservation officials are patrolling Stanley Park. To reduce the possibilities of catching a non-target coyote, the COS will concentrate trapping operations in specified areas. Any coyotes caught that do not match the offending animal’s profile will be released.”

“The COS continues to engage with wildlife biologists, park rangers, community organizations, and the town to investigate all strategies for addressing and reducing coyote conflicts,” says the statement.

The BCCOS asked residents to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 to report aggressive coyote encounters.

On Tuesday, a 5-year-old child was bitten in the same park. The youngster was running ahead during a family walk in the park at 9:30 p.m. when the coyote rushed and bit him on the thigh. The animal was subsequently chased away by his parents. The toddler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

“We understand and acknowledge the public’s concern about these instances. Coyote behavior in Stanley Park is also a source of concern for us. “No one wants to see anyone, especially a youngster, wounded by a coyote, and we are grateful he is recovering,” according to another BCCOS statement.

People were directed to the government’s website for safety suggestions, such as not leaving children unattended in parks and scooping them up if they encounter a coyote until the animal has left the area. They also suggested using rocks, sticks, or pepper spray to scare away the coyotes.

