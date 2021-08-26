A woman from the United States refuses to leave Afghanistan without her staff and rescued animals.

The Taliban have told an American woman she must leave Afghanistan, but she refuses until she is permitted to go with 125 employees and family members, as well as up to 250 rescued animals.

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones told the American military publication Stars and Stripes in a phone interview this week that she will not abandon her rescue animals or her people. The largest challenge in shipping the animals, according to Maxwell-Jones, who launched Kabul Small Animal Rescue in 2018, was obtaining a “landing permit.”

In a video broadcast on Twitter, Maxwell-Jones remarked, “We need a landing permit because I think it’s going to grow more difficult.” While all of the animals at the Kabul Small Animal Rescue have the necessary paperwork to access US soil, all of Maxwell-Jones’ employees have applied for P1 visas. A P1 visa requires applicants to be scrutinized by the receiving government in third countries.

“All bets are off” if the rescue group’s staff are still in Afghanistan after the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations, Maxwell-Jones said in a separate interview with National Public Radio (NPR).

Maxwell-Jones claimed that roughly a dozen Taliban officers arrived at her home earlier this week to force her to flee Afghanistan.

“I’m not equipped in any way. She added that one of the Taliban fighters was armed with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher when they entered her home. Maxwell-Jones requested further time to evacuate her people and animals from Afghanistan.

As they scramble to leave the country before the deadline, the militant organization has volunteered to accompany her and her colleagues to the Kabul airport.

Within the next five days, the Kabul Small Animal Rescue group hopes to gather at least $1.5 million to transport animals, all organization staffers, and employees’ family members out of Afghanistan.

The charity must also acquire adequate travel containers and food for the rescued animals, in addition to landing permits and visas. The organization had raised more than $700,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing, who has been working to get dozens of staffers and hundreds of animals out of the troubled country at the Nowzad animal sanctuary he founded in Kabul, received assurances of assistance from British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, according to The Guardian. Wallace, on the other hand, believes it will be difficult. Brief News from Washington Newsday.