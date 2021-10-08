A woman from the 1800s shares marriage advice, including what to do on your wedding night.

Mina Moriarty, an 18th-century historian, has been posting words of wisdom on her TikTok page, @historyho101, as she delves into a book purported to be from that time period.

Moriarty, who is from Scotland, posted a video on Monday in which she highlighted what new brides in the Victorian era would have been concerned about.

She stated, ” “From the 1860s, here’s some sensual but sensible advice for your wedding night.

“Inasmuch as carelessness in this regard might lead to dyspepsia, indigestion, and other stomach ailments, the right time for sexual enjoyment is a vital concern.

“People who are prone to this disease should never have sexual activity right before or right after a big meal.”

More than 50,000 people watched the video, with Sky History UK’s official account saying, “Okay swimming rules, got it.”

But it was Moriarty’s September tape, which can be viewed here, that drew nearly 1.5 million views, when she gave some updated advice—from 1894.

She stated, ” “From 1894, here’s some seductive (and humorous) marriage advise.

"Many men derive a significant percentage of their satisfaction from tranquil tiredness that occurs shortly after the act is completed. As a result, you must ensure that he does not have any peace during this time." While a video from the same year revealed more advice for women who aren't in the mood a few days later.

Moriarty says, “Here’s some more seductive, and crazy, marriage advise from 1894.”

“She should form a fist if he tries to kiss her hand. If he raises her gown and tries to kiss her anywhere else, she should swiftly tuck it back in place, get out of bed, and say that nature has called her to the bathroom.” But it’s not just the 1800s that have some wise words for ladies; a clip from the 1920s describing bedroom shenanigans has also gone viral, with over a million views since it was posted in September.

According to Moriarty, "A husband who is willing to do so.