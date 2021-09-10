A woman from Australia has been charged with plotting a coup.

On Friday, Australian police said that a woman had been charged for her suspected role in a coup hoax that included a phony audio of the police chief calling for the government’s overthrow.

A 43-minute audio clip leaked earlier this year purporting to show the Australian Federal Police Commissioner calling for recruits to assist “overthrow the government.”

The tape is phony, according to Australian police, who have arrested two people: a male in Western Australia and a 49-year-old woman in South Australia.

The unnamed Australian woman is accused of impersonating a police officer and assisting in the purchase of over 400 bogus federal police badges from an overseas manufacturer.

The audio tape, which has been seen over 100,000 times, contains a list of conspiracy-filled complaints about Australia’s Covid-19 limitations and immunizations.

It asks for armed recruits to carry out a wave of “arrests” of prominent Australian officials and, if necessary, to “dissolve the government” by force.

“The people at the top will be removed from their positions,” stated a man posing as the police commissioner, adding that “the actual governor general” would be placed by a major activist.

He is heard saying, “This is not a bloody game; your life may be jeopardized at any time.”

Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had found no evidence of a “impending threat to community safety” and that they “had yet to locate any evidence the organization had the ability to carry out the activities they had proposed.”

In Australia, the coronavirus epidemic has sparked a boom in disinformation and conspiracy theories, with some gaining inspiration from international organizations, most notably the United States.

Lockdown measures aimed to stop the virus spreading in key cities have sparked sometimes violent protests across the country.

Police Assistant Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism Scott Lee stated the investigation is still ongoing and that more arrests may be made.

“We take impersonating Commonwealth authorities and the possible misuse of AFP badges very seriously, as evidenced by the ongoing inquiry and measures taken today,” he said.

The majority of the badges have reportedly been retrieved.