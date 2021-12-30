A woman faces charges after bringing her COVID-positive 4-year-old daughter on a flight to New Zealand.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with smuggling her COVID-positive daughter onto a trip to New Zealand. According to reports, the four-year-old girl tested positive on December 23 and the couple travelled to New Zealand the same night.

Hiralben Dungrani, an Indian national, is facing various charges after flying from Gujarat to Auckland, according to The Indian Express.

According to police, the incident was discovered on the morning of December 24 when local authorities arrived at Dungrani’s home for an inspection after learning of the positive test.

“The local corporation urged her mother Dungrani to keep her in isolation for 14 days after the youngster tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 23 morning. However, when we got at her home on the morning of December 24, the patient was nowhere to be seen “Dr. Shefali Patel, a medical officer, said the news organization.

Dungrani’s father informed the inspection team that both the mother and the child flew to New Zealand on the night of December 23 to join her husband.

She faces charges of malignant activities likely to spread the disease and disobedience to a public servant’s direction, among other things. Dungrani was also charged with defying an order under the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to the newspaper.

According to Dr. Patel, the authorities are also preparing to raise the issue with the authorities in New Zealand.

COVID instances are rapidly increasing in Dungrani’s home state of Gujarat, with 548 new cases reported as of Wednesday.

According to reports, this is the highest level since June 9, when the country was hit by a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. During the last four days, the Ahmedabad district saw a five-fold increase in daily infections, according to the research.

A similar situation occurred last month in India, when a family returning from a vacation in the United States boarded an aircraft back despite their two children testing positive for COVID. In the city of Jaipur, the four-member family was subjected to a necessary COVID-19 test at a private lab, but the results came back positive for the children. However, before local officials could contact the family, they boarded an aircraft for the United States. Despite a positive test, the children showed no symptoms, according to the officials.