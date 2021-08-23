A woman displays a Japanese refrigerator with Marie Kondo-like features.

A woman has shown what a Japanese refrigerator looks like, comparing its qualities to those of Marie Kondo, the Japanese tidying queen.

A two-door refrigerator is prevalent in the United States, and the design is sometimes referred to as a “American-style fridge freezer” overseas, although in Asia, you can get up to six doors.

Alisa, from Tokyo, routinely posts on her TikTok profile, @tokyogirl92, about Japanese culture, including Pokémon vending machines, a hedgehog café, and car TVs.

But it’s the video of her refrigerator that’s gotten the most attention, as she demonstrated its futuristic features.

It includes five doors, including a triple-tiered freezer compartment, for starters. Alisa described the equipment to her followers, adding, “This is my Japanese fridge.” Allow me to demonstrate what makes this so unique. First, there’s a touchscreen, which I rarely use.

“What I like about this fridge is that it has a motion sensor and can be opened from both the right and left sides.

“There are also other sections; one holds ice tray chunks, and the other has ice cream. We keep our vegetables in the right compartment, which has two tiers. Finally, there is a freezer box in the bottom drawer. It’s three tiers, and it’s where we keep all of our frozen treats.”

Despite having a dedicated drawer for frozen desserts, she revealed that “a lot of ice cream” is stored in the main freezer compartment.

“Curious to know if there are any other unique fridges throughout the world,” Alisa said at the end of the July video.

“Marie Kondo in a fridge,” she captioned the video, which can be seen here, referring to the Japanese consultant’s love of keeping things tidy and in their proper places.

The kitchen addition was a hit with Americans, who were enthralled by the dual opening feature.

“Do they ship to the United States for the right and left side girllll?” Rachel inquired.

SlimeyPallets stated, “America is failing.”

“What happens if you touch both sides at the same time?” Ginny wondered.

“She lives in 3030,” said Charles the First.

“What kind of dark magic science is this?” This is a condensed version of the information.