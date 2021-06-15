A woman dies after plunging from a 150-foot cliff near a crowded beach.

A woman has died after jumping down a cliff near Durdle Door, one of the most visited seaside attractions in the United Kingdom.

After stumbling on loose pebbles on the cliff near the iconic landmark in Dorset, south-west England, the woman plummeted roughly 150 feet on Monday at around 3.07 p.m.

She was probably attempting to take a shortcut before losing her balance on rough pebbles, according to witnesses.

“People on the bluff and on the beach yelled at her to stay put. One witness, who did not want to be identified, told the newspaper that the rocks under her feet were loosening and she just bounced down.

“She was climbing down the rock believing she could go to the beach,” Eleanor Edwards, another tourist, said. Everyone was pleading with her to stop, but nothing could be done. It was incredibly upsetting to see.”

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Dorset police, who are investigating the incident.

“At 3.07 p.m. on Monday, Dorset police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth,” a spokesman for the force said. Officers were joined by other members of the emergency services. The woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the spot. The facts of this unfortunate tragedy are being investigated by officers.”

“We attended this incident in support of police and coastguard colleagues,” a spokesman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said. We were called at 3.14 p.m. after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O’War beach. Crews from Bere Regis and Dorchester attended, along with a technical rescue team from Weymouth.”

James Weld, owner of Lulworth Estate—which includes Durdle Door—told This website: "Although Dorset Police are investigating, the reports we have received this morning would suggest that this was a tragic accident as a woman attempted to climb down the cliffs above Man o' War beach, despite many endeavouring to call to her to stop and stay where she was. Whatever the circumstances, such a tragedy affects us all and our hearts go out to her family."

“The emergency services responded promptly to the many calls they received,” Weld added.

