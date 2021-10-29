A woman accused of committing a’suitcase murder’ in Bali will be deported to the United States without her daughter.

On Friday, an American lady was released from a prison in Bali, Indonesia, after being convicted of assisting her boyfriend in the murder of her mother and stuffing her remains into a suitcase.

Heather Mack will be deported to the United States after serving seven years in prison for the 2014 murder. Her daughter, who was born while she was detained, will remain in Indonesia.

Mack was brought to the island’s international airport from Bali’s Kerobokan prison early on Friday. She refused to speak with the media that had gathered at the terminal.

Mack and her lover Tommy Shaefer were arrested in August 2014 when her mother, Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was discovered dead in the trunk of a taxi at the St. Regis Bali resort. The arms and fingers of the body were bruised.

The next day, authorities discovered Mack, who was 18 at the time, and Shaefer, who was 21, at another hotel about 6 miles from the St. Regis resort.

According to police, the pair clashed with von Wiese-Mack in the lobby soon before the murder, which is suspected to have occurred inside a hotel room, according to surveillance footage from the premium resort.

After leaving the suitcase in another car, Schaefer and Mack converse with a taxi driver in other footage.

Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for premeditated murder in 2015, while Mack was given a 10-year sentence.

Shaefer’s cousin, Robert Bibbs, was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the crime. Bibbs pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct the international murder of a U.S. national in an Illinois court in December 2016.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Shaefer told Bibbs that Mack had offered her boyfriend $50,000 to kill her mother, according to a plea bargain. Shaefer also inquired of his cousin whether he knew anyone who could assassinate von Wiese-Mack for a fee.

According to the plea bargain, Bibbs counseled Shaefer to kill her and offered alternatives for how he could do it through text message, including drowning or suffocation.

Mack was a few weeks pregnant at the time of the murder, and her daughter, Stella Shaefer, was born not long after the couple was found guilty in 2015.

