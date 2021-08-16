A volcano in Indonesia erupts, blanketing villages in ash.

Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, erupted Monday, spewing ash into the air and gushing crimson lava down its crater.

The early morning eruptions blew clouds up to 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) away from the rumbling volcano, blanketing nearby villages in grey ash.

There were no evacuation orders issued, and no casualties were reported.

Merapi, which is located near Indonesia’s cultural hub of Yogyakarta on the island of Java, has been unusually active in recent months, prompting authorities to elevate the danger level late last year.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the area within a five-kilometer radius of the rumbling volcano, according to Indonesia’s geological agency.

Residents should avoid volcanic ash, and they’ve been warned of the possibility of lava flows in the area around Merapi, according to the statement.

The most recent big eruption of Mount Merapi occurred in 2010, killing over 300 people and forcing the evacuation of about 280,000 people from the surrounding districts.

Its most powerful eruption occurred in 1930, killing over 1,300 people, and another occurred in 1994, killing roughly 60 people.

Nearly 130 active volcanoes dot the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.

Due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates intersect, Indonesia sees frequent seismic and volcanic activity.