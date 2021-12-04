A volcano in Indonesia erupted, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Mount Semeru in Indonesia erupted on Saturday, killing at least one person, injuring scores, and prompting thousands to evacuate.

Authorities stated two more persons were missing and eight were trapped in the debris.

After their homes were damaged by volcanic ash and lava, more than 300 families with children sought refuge in the critically affected Curah Kerobokan village in Lumajang, East Java.

According to local officials, residents in other surrounding villages fled in fear when chilly lava and volcanic ash approached their homes.

After a one-hour search, rescuers in Curah Kerobokan discovered a body.

Indah Masdar, the deputy regent of Lumajang, reported that 41 persons were seriously burned after being assaulted by boiling lava.

“We took the injured to medical facilities, and those with severe burns were transported to hospitals,” Masdar said.

She noted that two of the injured being treated at health centers were pregnant ladies.

Rescuers struggled to find the two missing locals and extract eight individuals trapped in a mud-covered building due to thick debris and knee-high chilly lava floods.

Access to Lumajang was also halted after a bridge was destroyed by a cold lava flow, according to the deputy regent.

The national mitigation agency said it had despatched a team to assist people at shelters, but that they were unable to get there due to heavy volcanic ash material.

Satellite photographs show volcanic ash entering the Indian Ocean in the southern half of Java island, according to the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency.

Mount Semeru, Java’s highest summit at 3,676 meters, erupted at 3:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Saturday, sending inhabitants fleeing for safety, according to a video posted by the agency.

Since its most significant eruption in December 2020, Semeru’s alert status has remained at its second-highest level, forcing thousands of people to flee and burying villages.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of significant volcanic and seismic activity caused by the collision of continental plates.

Nearly 130 active volcanoes dot the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.

A volcano in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra erupted in late 2018, creating an undersea landslide and tsunami that killed over 400 people.