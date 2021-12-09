A Virus Has Turned an Indonesian Holiday Island Into An Abandoned Resort Desert.

Chef Ilhani used to make a living serving Japanese cuisine to tourists every night; today he makes $3 a day selling fried appetizers on the nearly deserted streets of Gili Trawangan.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of practically all of Indonesia’s Gili Islands’ resorts and restaurants, which are known for their turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and rich marine life.

With roughly 1,500 foreign visitors visiting Trawangan every day, tourism and the local economy had been thriving due to its proximity to Bali.

His eatery, however, could not endure the loss of revenue when authorities first imposed a statewide viral lockdown in March 2020 and subsequently blocked borders to international travelers.

He claims he is still trying to sustain his wife and four children almost two years later.

“Now is a really trying time in my life. “I sell fried snacks since it’s something that residents can afford,” he told AFP, adding, “In the past, tourists would buy everything we sold, but today the island is desolate.”” Trawangan, Meno, and Air, the three Gili islands, have traditionally relied on international visitors. According to Lalu Kusnawan, chairman of the Gili Hotel Association and owner of a resort in Trawangan, there are over 800 hotels with 7,000 rooms, but only about 20 to 30 of them are still open.

Shops, pubs, cafes, and restaurants are all closed, some for sale, and others abandoned entirely. Long idle tables and chairs collect dust and spider webs.

Staff who used to work there have been forced to find alternative sources of income, with some resorting to fishing to feed their families.

According to the UN’s tourism authority, the coronavirus pandemic would cost the global tourism sector $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the same as it did in 2020.

According to the World Tourism Organization, international tourist visits would be 70-75 percent lower this year than the 1.5 billion recorded in 2019 before the epidemic, with the sector’s recovery being “fragile” and “slow.”

Ilhani is concerned that the suffering would be prolonged because the Indonesian government is intending to tighten virus restrictions in the event of a new wave of infections.

Most of the boats used to transport tourists from one island to another or to reach diving locations have been anchored in Gili Trawangan’s harbour for months. A pontoon is allowed to decay a short distance away.

Although the borders were reopened in October, there are still no direct international flights to Bali. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.