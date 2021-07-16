A Virus Cluster has been discovered in a Japanese hotel that is hosting Brazilian Olympians.

According to local officials, at least eight employees at a Japanese hotel that is hosting Brazil’s Olympic judo squad have tested positive for coronavirus.

Before the judo delegation of roughly 30 members arrived on Saturday, health and sports officials in Hamamatsu, west of Tokyo, claimed virus checks were conducted.

They claimed that none of the afflicted people came into contact with the athletes.

The news comes as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympic Games primarily behind closed doors, with athletes, officials, and journalists subjected to tight anti-infection procedures.

According to Yoshinobu Sawada, a city sports administrator, “only those who have documentation of a negative test are working” with the judo squad.

“We stressed to the staff that the bubble is exclusively for (healthy workers).” He told AFP, “We believe they understand the circumstances and our anti-infection efforts.”

According to Hamamatsu officials, a family member of one of the afflicted hotel workers also tested positive.

Infections are on the rise in Tokyo, which is now under a viral emergency. On Wednesday, the city registered 1,149 instances, the highest number since January.

Virus restrictions have been relaxed in some regions around the capital.

The Olympic athletes will be subjected to stringent virus controls and will be kept mainly hidden from the Japanese public.

Separately, an official in the Russian rugby sevens team’s host town of Munakata in western Japan told AFP that a member of the team’s staff was hospitalized after testing positive.

The team, which consists of 16 athletes and 10 staff members, arrived in Tokyo on July 10 and has had no contact with local officials or people since then, according to him.

The rest of the squad is now quarantined at their lodging, but if they test negative on Thursday, they could return to training as early as Friday, according to the official.

Only three persons out of approximately 8,000 who arrived between July 1 and 13 tested positive after arriving and were quarantined, according to the International Olympic Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach also promised not to “put Japan in any danger” with the Games, which begin on July 23.