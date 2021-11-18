A viral video shows a man on a Pogo Stick jumping over five cars, setting a new world record.

Tyler Phillips of Florida achieved the Guinness record for “most consecutive autos hopped over on a pogo stick” after jumping over five London cabs on Wednesday in London, England.

Guinness World Records, the “world authority on record-breaking feats since 1955,” captured the momentous moment on film and shared it on Instagram. The post has already received over 200,000 views and 18,000 likes.

“The five electric London cabs made for challenging obstacles, standing nearly 2m [6.5 feet] tall and 1.6m [5.2 feet] wide,” GWR wrote on its website.

Despite this, Phillips was able to jump over all five vehicles and even turn the last one over.

In the video, a member of the GWR team presents him with his official award, saying, “You had to beat four, and today you achieved five.” So, congrats—you’re officially awesome!” Phillips claimed it “took a long time to train for this record” in an interview with GWR. “To practice,” he explained, “I set up pogo sticks and calculated the width of an automobile.” “I’d have a lot of them.” It was strange at first, and it made me nervous, but once I arrived here and started working on the cars, it became much simpler. It was far more difficult to prepare for this record than it was to complete it.” Wednesday was Guinness World Records Day, which “celebrates the day Guinness World Records became the best-selling copyright book of all time,” according to GWR. According to the firm, more than 143 million copies of the record book have been sold in over 100 countries since its first publication in 1955.

Phillips wasn’t the only one who broke records over the holiday weekend. According to Reuters, British gymnast Ashley Johnson “broke his own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars when he managed to drive himself 6 meters [19.7 feet] through the air when he managed to propel himself 6 meters [19.7 feet] through the air.” Laura Biondo, 32, set the record for “most double ‘around the world’ ball control skills performed by a female in one minute,” while Zhang Shuang of China pushed a car 50 meters in 1 minute and 13.27 seconds while walking on his hands.

GWR also posted a video of Ayoub Touabe breaking the world record for “most single leg backward somersaults” on their Instagram feed. This is a condensed version of the information.