A viral video of a bride being escorted through an anti-vaccination demonstration has sparked controversy.

A viral video of a bride being led by cops through an anti-vaccination rally has stirred an internet controversy.

Sandra (@sandrachoybao) posted the video on TikTok on Sunday, writing, “Nothing couldve [sic]spoilt our day, not even an anti-mandate protest just in front of the wedding site.” The post has now received more than 620,000 views and 60,000 likes.

The video was shot in Sydney, Australia, according to the hashtags on the post.

The video’s text overlay said, “When you can’t get dropped off to your wedding ceremony in your limo because to protesters just outside your location.” “We had no choice but to walk.

The overlay continued, “The cops were really friendly and walked the bride through.”

“There’s a bride walking past!” someone can be heard saying as the bride and her bridesmaids make their way to the venue. “Congratulations,” another person may be heard saying. Thousands of people gathered around Australia over the weekend to protest different coronavirus requirements, including Victoria’s Public Health and Wellbeing Bill 2021, according to the Guardian.

According to The Guardian, “the bill as introduced by the Victorian government would allow the premier to declare a pandemic and state of emergency indefinitely, give the health minister power to issue broad public health orders, and grant authorized officers power to detain people under quarantine.”

Those gathering in Sydney and other places including as Adelaide and Brisbane, according to The New York Times, were also opposing vaccine mandates.

“Although Australia does not have a national vaccine requirement, several states have made immunization mandatory for some workers, such as those in construction, education, and health care,” the Times reported.

According to the Times, Australian lawmaker Craig Kelly was among those who assembled in Sydney. He stated to demonstrators in an address: “We are no longer free when governments implement vaccine passports. We don’t live in a free society; we’re incarcerated.” Sandra’s video elicited conflicting reactions in a country where emotions are already high. The demonstrators were dubbed “selfish” by some, who apologized to Sandra, the bride, and the rest of the bridal party.

“I’m so sorry for these selfish idiots ruining your day—you look incredibly lovely, and I hope the rest of the day was still fantastic,” Emily Hermann316 said.

