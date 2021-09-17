A viral hack demonstrates how to get rid of fruit flies with household items.

Fruit flies will continue to be an irritation in many households until the end of the summer, but one simple online tip may be able to help.

@amandamilne 88, a TikTok user, has shown a successful trap utilizing stuff most people already have in their cupboards, eliminating the costs of buying a trap or paying to have the bugs removed.

She said it’s “the best TikTok hack I’ve ever, ever come across” in the video, which has over 800,000 views, adding that the flies “have been the misery of my life for days, and days, and days.”

The trick includes filling a jar with fruit, in this case pineapple, and then taping a cone made of paper to the top of the container.

Fruit flies are drawn to foods high in fructose and fermented foods, such as fruits, beers, and other fermented foods. Because of the size disparity between the openings, the cone allows the flies to enter the jar but makes it nearly impossible for them to depart.

Although the TikTok video has been a sensation, it does have one flaw: the use of fruit. As some commenters noted out, the flies would most likely breed within the jar if only fruit is present, therefore a component that will kill them, such as apple cider vinegar and dish soap mixed together, is required. The flies will be drawn to the fermented fruit, but they will eventually become stuck inside the soap bubbles. The trap can be set up with or without an additional cone to double the amount of trapping.

Instead of using a cone, you might use cling film with holes drilled on the top of the jar.

Amanda Milne (@amandamilne 88) created the original sound.

A fruit fly can live for 40-50 days in the appropriate settings, but the jar is far from optimal living conditions, and they will die off much faster inside. After the flies have completed their life cycle in the jar, you can remove the bugs from the jar before resetting the trap.

Despite the fact that the technique is trending on TikTok, it has been utilized before. This is a condensed version of the information.