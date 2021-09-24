A video of ecstatic American fans singing “Sweet Caroline” at the Ryder Cup has gone viral.

The Ryder Cup has returned to the United States, and fans are excited to cheer on the host team.

Supporters of the US team were already at the first tee at 6:15 a.m. local time, singing Sweet Caroline ahead of the event’s first day at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, according to a video that has nearly 600,000 views.

The Ryder Cup, a biannual tournament in which the best American golfers compete against the best from Europe in a head-to-head team match, was meant to be held in Whistling Straits in 2020, but it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event alternates between Europe and the United States, and Ryder Cup supporters aren’t your average golf enthusiasts. The home side usually has a homefield advantage, with a raucous and rowdy fan base that is known to heckle the opposition.

The Americans were especially pumped because they hadn’t hosted the event in five years, and they were out in force before the sun even rose, waving flags, singing Neil Diamond, and setting the tone for the weekend before the first group teed off at 7:05 a.m. on Friday.

The #RyderCup first tee is coming alive at 6:15 a.m. CT in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fZ9ELE8ePT

September 24, 2021 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR)

#RyderCup scene from the first tee pic.twitter.com/3a7Nxq3zOR

The Ryder Cup (@rydercup) will be held on September 24, 2021.

Throughout Friday’s game, spectators chanted “U-S-A” in support of the United States.

The Ryder Cup is a three-day tournament in which teams compete in a variety of competitive settings using match-play scoring. The foursomes matches on Friday morning included of two players from each team competing in a head-to-head, alternate-shot style. They competed in a four-ball event on Friday afternoon, in which each player takes his own shot.

On Saturday, the format remains the same, while Sunday comprises head-to-head singles bouts in which the Cup will be decided.

The United States is hoping for a repeat of recent results, since the host team has won the last three Ryder Cups. At the 2018 event in Guyancourt, France, Europe defeated the Americans 17 1/2-10 1/2, and the United States won the Cup with a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. This is a condensed version of the information.