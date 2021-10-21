A video of a child being restrained for piercing has sparked an investigation by the police.

Local authorities are investigating a viral video showing a young child visibly scared while having her ears pierced in a mall in the United Kingdom.

The video was circulated on social media earlier this week after an onlooker captured the awkward incident on camera.

Two people held a young girl down on the floor of a jewelry store chain while another pierced her ears, causing her to wail loudly. The girl can be heard screaming “get off me” and “no” as the assault occurs in the video.

South Yorkshire Police in the north of England said that they would be investigating the footage after social media reaction.

“We have now traced the person who released the footage of the girl having her ears pierced in Meadowhall,” the police tweeted on October 19. Thank you for spreading the word about our appeal. Officers are continuing their investigation.” The individual who posted the video of the youngster getting her ears pierced in Meadowhall has now been identified.

Although the video was released on Twitter on October 18, it was first shared on a personal Facebook page, according to reports.

"Absolutely horrible behavior from your workers yesterday afternoon in your Lovisa store," the famous tweet stated. advising a little girl's grandma and mother on how to tie and hold her down so they could pierce her ears despite her screams and begs! "We have studied this clip and understand why many viewers find it worrisome," Craig Crew of the Meadowhall policing unit told media outlets. My team and I are already conducting interviews with store employees to learn the entire details of what happened." The video sparked outrage online, with many people believing the girl should not have been restrained or had her ears pierced against her will.

Meadowhall, the mall where the video was shot, responded to internet complaints with a series of tweet replies, writing: "Our staff picked this up with Lovisa as soon as the clip was released."