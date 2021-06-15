A video from a Wuhan lab that appears to show bats in cages has sparked speculation about the origins of the pandemic.

A video purportedly taken inside a Wuhan lab and purporting to show bats in cages has sparked speculation about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, with over 1 million views since it was released earlier this week. The footage was discovered by a group of self-described “underground researchers” who told This website they are dedicated to exposing the origins of COVID-19. The Chinese Academy of Sciences is said to have taken it and produced it for the opening of the Wuhan level 4 laboratory in May 2017

The group, known as DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19), compiled a detailed collection of documents, images, and laboratory data allegedly taken from the Wuhan facility.

In April, Research Gate published a 144-page report titled “Wuhan laboratories, bat research, and biosafety.”

Snippets of the report’s footage were broadcast on Sky News Australia on Sunday night as a “world exclusive.” “Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab,” it was later uploaded to YouTube under the title. ”

One image depicts bats in a cage, while another depicts a researcher feeding a live worm to a bat. A group of hazmat-clad researchers is seen “capturing bats” in one still image, while a bat is seen hanging from a woman’s hat in another.

The footage is thought to be from a 10-minute video titled “The construction and research team of Wuhan P4 laboratory of Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences,” which was shot on the premises of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, lab officials were aware of the presence of live bats inside the facility, according to Sky News, and a World Health Organization report into the pandemic’s origin “failed to mention that any bats had been kept at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

"It shows that much of what we've been told about the origin of the pandemic from the very beginning was Chinese disinformation, which was then propagated by many people working in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute of Virology who were compromised, who had extreme conflicts of interest," Sky News host Sharri Markson later told.