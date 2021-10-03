A Venezuelan village built on stilts slowly sinks into the mud.

Congo Mirador used to be a picture-perfect location: a village of stilted homes that seemed to float on the calm waters of a lagoon in western Venezuela. The community is now engulfed in mud as a result of the Catatumbo river’s sediment.

Congo Mirador is progressively going away as the majority of its population have fled.

The river originates in Colombia and runs into Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo, one of the world’s largest lakes.

Over the years, the Catatumbo’s channel has been diverted several times, slowly dumping muddy sediment, plant life, tree limbs, and other detritus onto the village, which has become swamped by the mess.

There are now weeds where there were once fish.

“There was a beautiful lake, and now it’s a jungle,” says Euclides Villasmil, one of the few Congo Mirador residents who has stayed.

Out of the 200 families who used to live there, only approximately ten remain. The village used to be vibrant and noisy, but today it is deafeningly quiet.

No one knows when the invasion of Congo Mirador began, but inhabitants claim that sedimentation began to degrade the clean waters in 2013, when tiny mud islands appeared.

Congo Mirador appears to be in the center of a lovely green field in an aerial shot captured by a camera drone, but it is actually a swamp where living is becoming increasingly difficult.

Snakes, toads, and other species, as well as parasites, have steadily altered the ecology to the point where the community is now a ghost town.

The medical clinic that previously served the village’s 700 residents has been reduced to a few pillars. Some properties have been robbed of everything of worth, including doors, windows, and even faucets and pipes.

Some residents even disassembled their homes in order to reassemble them on a nearby lagoon.

Janeth Diaz, 59, is one of the people who has left her home. She now resides in Puerto Concha, a three-hour boat ride from Congo Mirador, which she lovingly remembers.

“One of the darkest days of my life was June 1, 2016,” she stated, referring to the date she left the village.

Congo Mirador, Diaz adds, was her “mini Venice,” where “we were all one huge family.”

“I felt like it had a hold on me,” she said when the muck arrived.

Only a few months later, her mother passed away. Brief News from Washington Newsday.