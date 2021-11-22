A vehicle plows into a Christmas parade in the United States, killing multiple people.

According to police, a vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening, killing “several persons” and wounding more than 20 others.

As fans in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, observed the yearly custom, officials were still gathering information on the event, which occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).

“A red SUV burst through the barricades, westbound, heading down Main Street during the Waukesha Christmas parade,” Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.

“The vehicle collided with over 20 people, some of them were youngsters, and there were several fatalities as a result of this incident,” he stated.

He did not say how many individuals were killed and said no more information would be shared until the families were notified.

According to Fire Chief Steven Howard, a total of 11 adults and 12 children were transported to six regional hospitals.

Thompson stated a “person of interest” had been apprehended, and officers had collected the implicated vehicle. Officials during the press briefing indicated there were no more threats.

According to the authorities, an officer fired at the SUV during the encounter in an attempt to halt it.

While the inquiry is ongoing, Thompson said schools will not open Monday and roadways will stay closed.

While local law enforcement was the first to arrive, the FBI stated that it was assisting them.

Angelito Tenorio, a candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer, was present at the parade and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “watched an SUV cross over, put the pedal to the metal, and just blasting full speed up the parade path.”

“Then we heard a big crash, followed by deafening cries and screams from persons who had been hit by the vehicle,” he claimed.

The SUV rushed into the procession behind a school marching band, according to bystanders and video.

“I only heard screams and people crying their children’s names.” Another witness, Angela O’Boyle, whose flat overlooked the parade, told CNN, “That’s all I heard.”

“Praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this horrific act,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said.

Several officials, including the state’s two senators, extended their condolences, with Democrat Tammy Baldwin writing on Twitter that the “horrific violence… absolutely awful.”

Ron Johnson, her Republican opponent, expressed his "prayers for everyone who has been harmed" and his "thanks for all law enforcement, medical workers, and community people who have helped."