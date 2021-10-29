A US woman who was convicted of the ‘Suitcase Murder’ in Bali has been released from prison.

After six years in prison, an American woman who was convicted as a pregnant teenager of assisting in the murder of her mother in an Indonesian luxury hotel was released on Friday.

Heather Mack was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015 for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the holiday island of Bali, while her lover Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to eighteen years.

During an argument at the five-star St. Regis resort, Schaefer killed the 62-year-old victim with a fruit bowl.

The couple then placed the woman’s body into a suitcase and attempted to depart in a taxi, but the blood-soaked luggage was swiftly abandoned.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty of helping in the murder on a lesser charge.

Mack, 25, was released from Bali’s Kerobokan prison on Friday, according to the head of the female division, who added that Mack was granted early release for good behavior.

“She was surprised and emotional when she was released. She hesitated and was afraid, but we encouraged her “According to Lili, a jail officer who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

In the Indonesian court system, sentence reductions are common.

Mack was hustled out of prison and into a waiting van, surrounded by the media, wearing sunglasses.

As she was being transported away by immigration officers to await deportation back to the United States, she said “Thank you, Indonesia” in the native language.

The immigration office in Bali refused to comment on Mack’s case or indicate when she would be flown back to the United States.

It was unclear whether her six-year-old daughter, who had been nurtured in a Bali foster family, would be deported at the same time.

Mack’s lawyer had previously told AFP that she did not want her daughter deported and “hounded by the (US) media.”

Mack has only had video contact with her daughter since the pandemic, according to Lili, a prison administrator. Mack is now fluent in Indonesian and Balinese.

“She always followed our guidance programs and attended religious sessions when she was inside,” Lili continued.

“Heather has evolved significantly.”

The brutal murder in 2014 rocked the normally tranquil holiday island, with details of the heinous crime surfacing during the widely watched trial.

Von Wiese Mack’s heavily beaten body was discovered in a taxi outside the posh hotel where she had been staying with her daughter and Schaefer, according to the court.

