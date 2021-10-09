A US submarine collided with one of the world’s “most difficult undersea environments,” according to a report.

The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered submarine of the Seawolf class that collided with an underwater object on Oct. 2 in the South China Sea, was apparently operating in “one of the world’s most hazardous undersea environments.”

According to CNN, analysts claim that the region’s bottom has “constantly altering contours that can surprise any submarine crew” and is “packed with noise from ships above.”

A number of sailors onboard the USS Connecticut were hurt in the accident, although none of their injuries were life-threatening, according to a statement from the US Pacific Fleet. What the submarine may have hit is unknown.

These submarines are supposed to be ultra-quiet, quick, well-armed, and equipped with cutting-edge sensors.

However, even the sub’s powerful sensors may find the circumstances in the South China Sea challenging. “It may have been a small enough object to be missed by sonars in a loud environment,” Alessio Patalano, a military and strategy professor at King’s College in London, told CNN.

According to reports, the submarine was operating in the waters of the South China Sea, where the US and five other countries have been conducting military drills led by the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21.

Naval warships employ “passive sonar” to identify objects in the water surrounding them, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Unlike “active sonars,” these sonars simply detect sounds that are coming towards them. While passive sonar allows submarines to remain stealthy, it also means that other technologies must be used to detect anything in their path.

Because the South China Sea is a bustling shipping route, the sea’s surface can be quite noisy, masking possible risks to subs beneath the surface.

“Depending on where the incident occurred, noise interference of some form (typically from above) may have harmed sensors, or even operators’ usage of them,” Patalano added.

A bad acoustic environment might also cause issues. "Acoustic reception is affected by ambient noise from currents traveling between the islands and unpredictable ocean conditions," Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former head of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center, told CNN. The seabed here is changing "slowly but inexorably," according to Schuster. "It's a region where bottom contour mapping is required on a regular basis." There's an unexplored undersea mountain to be found down there. That is why countries in the region, as well as the United States and China, are continually surveying and patrolling the area.