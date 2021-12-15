A US spy plane observes Chinese troops assembling for drills in the South China Sea.

According to plane spotters using open-source software to monitor the skies near China, an American reconnaissance aircraft went on a long intelligence-gathering operation off the Chinese coast on Tuesday.

The apparent movements of a US Air Force plane that surveyed the South China Sea ahead of a series of intensive live-fire drills involving the People’s Liberation Army were captured by online flight trackers. The PLA drills, according to a Chinese state media analyst, are most likely in preparation for a clash with the US over Taiwan.

The RC-135W Rivet Joint craft operated off China’s southern provinces of Guangdong and Hainan before passing the Paracel Islands, which are controlled by China but also claimed by Vietnam, according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Peking University think tank that tracks US military movements.

On December 14, a USAF RC-135W #AE01CD conducts close-in reconnaissance alongside China’s shore.

The US flew 94 reconnaissance planes to the #SouthChinaSea in November to spy on China. pic.twitter.com/lGXq1GPE7D SCS Probing Initiative (@SCS PI) (@SCS PI) (@SCS PI) (@SCS PI) (@SC 14 December 2021 The American spy plane took off from Kadena Air Base on the Japanese island of Okinawa before entering the South China Sea via the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan, according to public flight data. On the same day, Taiwan reported five PLA warplanes flying southwest of the island, possibly in an attempt by the Chinese military to keep an eye on the US planes.

Last month, American spy aircraft flew a total of 94 flights in the South China Sea, according to a Chinese think group.

The Chinese maritime authorities established no-go zones for three military drills taking place off the coast of Hainan in the South China Sea the day before Tuesday’s Air Force intelligence-gathering mission. According to the China Maritime Safety Administration, live-fire drills were set to begin on Wednesday in the waters northeast of the island province.

Separate exercises have been scheduled for Wednesday through Friday in the southwest and northwest of Hainan, according to notices issued by the Sanya and Yangpu maritime authorities.

The PLA drills, according to the Global Times, a state-owned tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party daily People’s Daily, will likely include joint-operations training for various military branches.

According to one analyst, the PLA was. This is a condensed version of the information.