A US salvage ship will join the race to recover the crashed F-35 amid fears that Russia would steal it.

The US Navy is sending a salvage ship and crew to the Mediterranean to assist with the recovery of the UK’s F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, which crashed last week. This comes amid concerns that Russia may gain access to the plane’s wreckage in order to learn more about its cutting-edge technology.

Despite the fact that a UK government spokeswoman acknowledged that the US salvage crew is on the assignment, USNI noted that the Naval Sea Systems Command has made no announcements in this regard.

According to previous media reports, the UK Ministry of Defence requested the US for aid since it had salvage equipment in Spain, which is closest to the event.

According to the article, the United Kingdom is hoping that the Towed Pinger Locator 25 (TPL-25) owned by the United States can help locate the jet’s emergency signal. Using a mix of remote-controlled subsea vehicles and inflatable bags, the aircraft can then be transported to the surface.

The F-35B will most likely be hoisted onto a salvage vessel and transported to the coast, maybe to Cyprus, which is home to a large RAF airbase.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that Italy is aiding the expedition as well. An Italian F35 fighter made a vertical landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth two days ago. It’s also the first time three countries have flown jets from the same aircraft ship.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and Nato have all stated that Russia will not be able to recover the crashed F-35 from the seabed. The AFP quoted Brigadier General Simon Doran, a top-ranking US commander onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, as saying, “We’ll get it first, I assure you.”

On board the vessel in the Mediterranean, NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tim Radford, told journalists, “We’re not anxious at all about recovering it.” “We’re not concerned because we’re currently resolving the problem. When the plane went down, there was clearly apprehension. The most essential thing is that the pilot is safe.” The Russians were paying “special attention” to HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was carrying the fighter before it went down, according to Britain.

Last Wednesday, an F-35B plane that took off from the aircraft carrier crashed into the Mediterranean Sea during a normal mission. The pilots were able to safely exit the plane.

The F-35B is claimed to be the most advanced and costliest aircraft ever built. They cost about £100 million, can land vertically, and are equipped with radar-evading stealth technology.