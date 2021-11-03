A US official confirms that Iran has seized an oil tanker, but claims that the US military has only been monitoring the situation.

According to The Washington Newsday, an American defense official acknowledged that Iranian soldiers seized an oil ship in the Sea of Oman last week, but that US forces only witnessed the action and did not confront the Revolutionary Guard.

U.S. forces confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman and then transferred it to another tanker, according to the semi-official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting source. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard personnel are claimed to have subsequently performed a helicopter landing on the second vessel, allowing them to take control and direct it back toward Iranian seas, escaping the pursuit by US warships and aircraft.

According to the Iranian source, the ship arrived in Iranian seas on October 25.

On the condition of anonymity, a US defense official spoke to The Washington Newsday about the event’s counternarrative.

“We’re rejecting Iranian assertions that they stopped us from returning this vessel,” the official said. “The bottom line is this: This happened just a few weeks ago. The seizure of this oil tanker by Iranian naval troops was observed by US naval forces in the Gulf of Oman.” The official detailed what U.S. personnel on the scene saw.

“This vessel was swarmed by roughly ten Iranian speed boats,” the official stated. “There was a helicopter scene flying around, and our soldiers responded to monitor the situation,” says the spokesperson. “Iran is now spinning this against us saying that they blocked us from taking back this vessel when it’s quite evident that our people were merely there monitoring,” the official said, adding that the US declined to release the facts of the incident last week “because to a number of sensitivities.” The US has already seized a number of ships transporting Iranian oil, accusing them of flouting US sanctions prohibiting Iran from exporting its natural resources.