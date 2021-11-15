A US journalist who was just released from a Myanmar prison ‘cared a lot about the truth,’ according to a colleague.

A colleague told AFP that an American journalist who was released from a Myanmar prison and deported on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, cheerful, and inspired by George Orwell’s anti-authoritarianism writings.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February and unleashed a deadly crackdown that has killed over 1,200 people and ensnared the media, according to a local monitoring group.

Myanmar has surpassed Saudi Arabia and North Korea in the number of journalists imprisoned under the junta’s anti-dissent campaign; since February, only China has done so.