A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar ‘cared a lot about the truth,’ according to a colleague.

As he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism, an American journalist imprisoned for 11 years by Myanmar’s junta is humble, positive, and inspired by George Orwell’s anti-authoritarianism writings, according to a colleague.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February and unleashed a deadly crackdown that has killed over 1,200 people and ensnared the media, according to a local monitoring group.

Myanmar has overtaken Saudi Arabia and North Korea in imprisoning journalists, according to the military’s war on dissent. Only China has imprisoned more journalists since February, according to the junta.