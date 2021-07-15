A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar believes he has COVID and is unable to receive treatment.

According to the Associated Press, a US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar believes he is infected with COVID-19 and claims he is not receiving the drugs he sought on Thursday.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of the online news organization Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in Myanmar in May on charges of inciting. Fenster was arrested in connection with his former position as a reporter and copy editor for the website Myanmar Now, according to his lawyer Than Zaw Aung. Officials at Yangon’s Insein Prison claim Fenster is free of the virus, while Than Zaw Aung claims his client has COVID-19 and is being denied medicine.

“Danny should never have been detained, and we’re sad that he hasn’t been released yet. Furthermore, he is now at risk of contracting COVID-19,” Frontier Myanmar’s editor-in-chief, Tom Kean, told the Associated Press by text.

Meanwhile, Chan Aye Kyaw, a prison spokesman, stated, “If the virus is found in him, we will notify it.” Daniel, on the other hand, no longer has the disease.”

Since assuming power in February, Myanmar’s military junta has ruled the country.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On May 24, Fenster was stopped at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to catch a flight to meet his family in the Detroit area of the United States. Frontier Myanmar is a non-profit online news organization situated in Yangon, Myanmar’s capital.

Fenster faces a maximum penalty of three years in jail if convicted of inciting. By revoking licenses and arresting dozens of journalists, the military-installed administration has attempted to stifle independent news organizations.

His release has been pushed by the US government and press freedom organizations.

Myanmar is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that it is ill-equipped to combat, and its public health system is in shambles as a result of the political turbulence that erupted following the military’s overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration. It only has a modest stock of COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Thursday, health officials recorded 4,188 new instances of the coronavirus, increasing Myanmar’s official total to 212,545, since the outbreak began last year. There were 165 people that died. This is a condensed version of the information.