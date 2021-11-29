A UN program provides financial assistance to Afghan families in need.

The UN World Food Programme handed out cash in the Afghan capital on Monday to roughly 3,000 households that have been disproportionately affected by the country’s rising humanitarian crises since the Taliban took power.

More than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are projected to go hungry this winter, according to international relief agencies, as the country grapples with a worsening economy following the Islamists’ return to power.

Bassana, 20, who lives with her family of ten, stated, “I never anticipated that one day I would be sitting here in a queue requesting help.”

“We’ll buy food first to avoid starvation,” she continued.

Each family received 7,000 afghanis ($74) from the UN agency.

Azimullah Fazlyar, who was assisting in the distribution of the funds, said that 50,000 to 60,000 families in Kabul needed assistance, with the program identifying the 3,000 most vulnerable.

“They can use the money to buy wood or whatever else they need in the winter,” he explained.

Many of people getting charity came from homes where the sole breadwinner had lost his or her job since the Taliban took power.

In Afghanistan, inflation and unemployment have risen, and international funding, which accounted for 75% of the previous US-backed government’s budget, has completely dried up.

Saniulla Hamidi, a student and English instructor, was among those waiting for assistance.

He claimed that he and his father, a government official, had both been laid off, preventing him from continuing his education.

“All I want to do is pay (my fees) and go back to school,” Hamidi added.

The US and the Taliban are scheduled to meet in Qatar this week to discuss humanitarian help for Afghanistan and other concerns.