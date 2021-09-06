A UN logbook reveals Lesbos Camp Trauma from Moria’s Ashes.

Unaccompanied children at the Moria migrant camp on Lesbos Island, Greece, had to deal with rodents, flooding, and the fear of electrocution, all of which were meticulously documented by the workers who looked after them.

Suspicions that some older camp inhabitants were sexually assaulting vulnerable youngsters were also mentioned in daily entries recorded by Greek staff of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The information was discovered in a logbook recovered from the ashes of the camp after it was entirely destroyed by a two-day fire on September 9, 2020.

The logbook was discovered in the “safe zone,” a section of the camp segregated from the rest of the camp by barbed-wire and located near the facility’s main road.

Unaccompanied minors — who were required to be kept safe by a court order – were housed here until they could be relocated to the mainland or a European country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations was in charge of their care. According to their own admissions, they were unable to do so effectively.

The IOM declined to comment on the logbook, but its authenticity was validated by cross-referencing it with publicly available IOM papers and speaking with juveniles who resided at Moria during the dates covered by the diary entries: November 2018 to May 2019.

According to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees), 406 of Moria’s occupants were teenagers who had crossed the Turkish coast unaccompanied by their parents to the Aegean island.

The logs, which are written in Greek, frequently mention the children’s self-harm, including substance misuse.

Suspicions that older camp residents were sexually abusing unaccompanied girls are also mentioned in the entries.

A man approached the safe zone’s entrance on December 25, 2018, and accused a girl of stealing money from him.

According to the care worker, he said he gave her money “in exchange for things that can’t be articulated.”

“Inside the box with the mandarin oranges we found a dead rat,” writes the duty care worker on November 18, 2018, highlighting a major problem with rodents and the risk of disease they posed to both residents and employees.

Rain flooded the guardroom and one of the children’s containers on the same day.

The care worker warns, “There is a serious risk of electrocution.”

Rain flooded parts of the containers again a few days later, on November 22, 2018.

The on-duty care provider proposes that the children in one of the impacted containers be moved to another container until the weather improves.

He writes, “Danger of electrocution.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.