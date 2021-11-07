A UN envoy travels to Tigray to plead for humanitarian aid.

In the midst of growing battles between rebel and government forces, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia’s Tigray area on Sunday, calling for better access for aid to civilians.

Martin Griffiths spoke with the region’s “de facto authorities” during a visit to Mekele, Tigray’s capital, and pressed for “humanitarian access and civilian safety in all regions under their authority,” according to a UN spokesperson.

Griffiths eventually made his way back to Addis Ababa.

According to some sources, Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was in town to meet with Tigray People’s Liberation Front leader Debretsion Gebremichael.

Abiy Ahmed, who became Prime Minister in 2018 after anti-government rallies, deposed the TPLF, which had long held power in Ethiopia.

Gebremichael then retreated to Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost district.

Following months of tension, Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, dispatched the Ethiopian army to Tigray in November 2020 to depose the TPLF-backed regional government, whom he accused of attacking military positions.

Ahmed declared victory soon after, but TPLF militants retook control of majority of the province in June, before moving into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.

The battle has recently flared up anew, with rebel forces pushing into Addis Ababa in an attempt to depose Ahmed.

Despite a flurry of diplomatic activity, pleas for a cease-fire from the international community have had no effect on the belligerents on both sides.