A UN court has ordered Armenia and Azerbaijan to end their feud.

Following last year’s fighting between the Caucasus arch-foes, the UN’s top court urged rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan to curb racial hatred and avoid escalating their feud.

Azerbaijan was also instructed to protect Armenian detainees in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to stop desecrating Armenian cultural artifacts, including as churches.

Both former Soviet republics had made tit-for-tat complaints to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, requesting immediate action against alleged violations of a convention prohibiting racial discrimination.

“Both parties shall refrain from taking any action that may aggravate or prolong the issue before the court or make it more difficult to resolve,” stated ICJ Chief Judge Joan Donoghue.

The court’s directives are enforceable even though the ICJ has no actual means of implementing them, and they are pending the outcome of a complete case on the matter, which might take years.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was established after World War II to settle disputes between UN member nations.

Tensions have been simmering in Azerbaijan for years over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian territory that broke away from Baku’s rule in the early 1990s after the Soviet Union collapsed.

Last autumn, a conflict erupted, costing the lives of almost 6,500 people. It came to an end in November when Armenia relinquished regions it had ruled for decades to Turkish-backed Azerbaijan, thanks to a Russian-brokered truce.

Following complaints of torture, judges ordered Azerbaijan to “guard from violence and bodily injury” all Armenian inmates from the conflict and ensure they are handled legitimately.

It stated Azerbaijan must do more to prevent “vandalism and degradation” of Armenian cultural heritage, such as churches.

The removal of wax mannequins of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s so-called Military Trophies Park, which Armenia had sought owing to their “Armenophobic elements,” had previously been ordered by Baku, according to the court.

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia were also instructed by the ICJ to “take all necessary steps to prevent the encouragement and promotion of racial hatred and discrimination” against one other.

The ruling concerned “officials and institutions” in Azerbaijan, but “organizations and private persons” in Armenia, according to the court.

The verdict was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry.

“Azerbaijan will follow the court’s recommendations for combating racial discrimination,” it said in a statement, encouraging Armenia to follow suit.

“Azerbaijan will continue to safeguard all people’s rights under international law and hold Armenia accountable for its continuing and historic gross human rights crimes,” it added.

Yerevan remained silent for the time being.

