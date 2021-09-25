A UN agency has issued a warning about a ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan.

With winter approaching and services hampered by the Taliban’s return to power, Afghanistan faces “imminent starvation,” a UN official said in an interview with AFP.

The situation in the country, according to Natalia Kanem, director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is terrible.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say” that “imminent hunger” affects at least a third of Afghanistan’s 33 million people, Kanem warned.

The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with harsh winters that impede the ability to carry supplies to distant sections of the mountainous country, would exacerbate an already difficult situation, she noted.

“There is a lot of concern about how we’ll deliver health care and where the next meal will come from,” Kanem told AFP from the UNFPA headquarters in New York.

Women and girls, the doctor from Panama said, will face the brunt of the consequences.

“It is critical, especially for women and girls who are already suffering. This is one of the countries having the highest rates of maternal and fetal death.

“We cannot emphasize enough that women and girls have human rights, which must be respected even during a transitional period,” she stated.

Kanem echoed the international community’s appeals to the Taliban, who stormed to power last month when the US evacuated its final troops, thereby ending Washington’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“For years, Afghan women have made it plain that they want their education and health care, and that they’re also ready, willing, and able to establish programs and lead in their communities,” she added.

Taliban commanders have attempted to depict their organization as more moderate than it was during its last reign in Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001. Women were then barred from attending school or working, and were only permitted to leave the house with a male chaperone.

They have pledged to change, stating that they will protect women’s rights while adhering to Islamic sharia law, but many remain skeptical.

However, no women were appointed to the transitional administration, and the Islamists appear to be gradually reducing Afghans’ freedoms.

In a country scarred by decades of strife, many women are the sole breadwinners, especially in places most hit by violence, according to Kanem.

She stated, “We’re all impatiently expecting for regularity and the ability to distribute things” to people in rural towns where many of the UNPFA’s workers are women.

“Yes, we have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.