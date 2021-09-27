A UK warship makes a once-in-a-lifetime crossing of the Taiwan Strait.

On Monday, a British destroyer sailed across the Taiwan Strait, a rare excursion by a non-US military vessel through the sensitive waterway that is expected to strain relations with Beijing, according to the Royal Navy.

HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain’s aircraft carrier strike group, tweeted, “After a busy period working with partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are currently en route across the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnam People’s Navy.”

It was the first time a British warship had passed across the small channel that separates Taiwan and mainland China, according to local media.

In 2019, the HMS Enterprise, a British navy survey ship, passed through the strait.

Regular “freedom of navigation” maneuvers by US warships in the strait elicit retaliation from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters — as well as practically all of the South China Sea.

The United States and the majority of other countries regard those areas as international seas that should be accessible to all ships.

Until recently, Washington was the main power that dared Beijing to cross the Taiwan Strait by sailing through it.

However, as Beijing escalates its military threats against Taiwan and consolidates its authority over the disputed South China Sea, a growing number of US allies have used the route.

In recent years, Canadian, French, and Australian warships have all sailed through the Taiwan Strait, provoking Chinese protests.

Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwan’s defense minister, confirmed to reporters that a foreign warship had passed through the strait, but did not specify whose country it belonged to.

A request for response from the British defence ministry was not returned.

Taiwan’s 23 million people are always on the verge of being invaded by totalitarian China, which has sworn to take control of the island one day – by force if necessary.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, Beijing has increased military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan. Tsai believes the island is already independent.

Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defense zone last year, and the number of incursions so far this year has already surpassed 400.