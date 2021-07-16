A Twitter thread about an acid trip has sparked a backlash on the internet.

The internet may be an odd place at times.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Twitter user @QiaochuYuan detailed an acid trip he’d had a few days previously to his Twitter followers. It’s unclear whether the thread was meant to be serious or satirical, but many people had a lot to say about it online.

In the thread’s first tweet, Yuan claimed, “A few days ago, I took a medium amount of acid and wrote for several hours straight and admitted certain things to myself, largely concerning money.” “Let’s start with this: for my birthday in August, my mother handed me $100,000. For this, I loathed her and concealed my resentment.”

I took a medium amount of acid a few days ago and wrote for several hours straight, confessing certain things to myself, largely concerning money.

Let’s start with this: for my birthday in August, my mother handed me $100,000. I disliked her for it, but I also restrained my anger.

July 15, 2021 — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan)

The tweet was regarded as a “iconic cold open” by writer Carey O’ Donell.

Cold open with a twist https://t.co/jYEgf3pxWV

July 16, 2021 — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo)

“[I] refuse to read the rest of the thread,” Astead Wesley, a New York Times politics reporter, commented. It doesn’t get any better than this tweet — it’s a work of art.”

I’m not going to read the remainder of this discussion. It doesn’t get any better than this tweet – it’s a work of art. https://t.co/IkeGBNfb6Y

— Astead Wesley (@AsteadWesley) 16 July 2021

However, the thread improved.

Yuan confesses in the thread that he has an odd relationship with money, to say the least, which led him to postpone filing his federal taxes until the day before the deadline. He claims to have moved out of his group home and into an Airbnb during this period, which is where the aforementioned acid trip occurred. He claims that as a result of this procedure, he realized that he is and has always been financially reliant on his parents.

In addition, he claims that his parents express their affection for him by gifting him significant sums of money, which he compares him to. This is a condensed version of the information.