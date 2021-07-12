A TV cameraman was brutally beaten by an anti-LGBTQ mob and died as a result.

According to his station, a 37-year-old television cameraman in Georgia died after being injured in an attack by anti-LGBTQ protesters last week in the capital city of Tbilisi.

The cameraman for the independent station TV Pirveli, Alexander Lashkarava, was found dead in his bed early Sunday, according to The Guardian, citing the cameraman’s station. His cause of death was not revealed.

Last Monday, anti-LGBTQ protesters attacked Lashkarava and 50 other people, including journalists, in Tbilisi in protest of a scheduled Pride march.

Activists organised the event, dubbed the “March for Dignity,” despite opposition from the country’s church and conservatives who believed the march had no place in Georgia, according to Reuters. It was canceled, however, after counter-protesters stormed the campaigner’s office and assaulted activists and media.

Lashkarava’s face bones had been fractured as a result of the attacks. According to the non-profit press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders, other journalists suffered concussions, chemical burns, and broken arms.

The cameraman had to have surgery for his injuries, but he was released from the hospital on Thursday, according to Deutsche Welle.

According to the German site, Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said Sunday that a criminal inquiry into Lashkarava’s death had been launched. According to Reuters, the ministry later stated that Lashkarava’s “professional activities were unlawfully blocked by threats of violence” during the Monday attacks.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Georgia’s parliament and the ruling party’s office on Sunday, calling for Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri to resign in the wake of Lashkarava’s death, according to Reuters.

According to The Guardian, Garibashvili’s government has been accused of coordinating a “violent campaign” against journalists.

The Guardian quoted TV Pirveli news editor Nodar Meladze as saying, “The government not only advocates violence against journalists, it is part of the violence.” “Violent organizations have been brought up by the government to assault independent media.”

Salome Zourabichvili, Georgia’s president, addressed Lashkarava’s death on Twitter on Sunday, stating she had visited the cameraman’s family.

“What happened is a tragedy, and I express my sympathies to the entire media community as well as the entire country of Georgia,” Zourabichvili wrote on Twitter. “[Lashkarava’s death] must be investigated, and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”