A Trump candidacy, according to Biden, would motivate him to run for a second term.

Despite the fact that he is only a year into his first term, US President Joe Biden says a rematch with 2020 foe Donald Trump could persuade him to run again in 2024.

On Wednesday, Biden told ABC News, “That would increase the prospect of running.”

When asked if he will run for re-election, the Democrat, who is 79 years old, said he would.

“However,” he added, “have a look.” “I hold fate in high regard. Many times in my life, fate has intervened. I’d run again if I’m in the same health as I am now, if I’m in good health.” And what if that means going up against former President Trump, 75, who ran a no-holds-barred campaign against Biden last year? With a smirk, Biden said, “You’re trying to seduce me now.”

“Of course, if Donald Trump were the nominee, why wouldn’t I run against him?”

Trump continues to assert that his election loss to Biden in 2020 was due to voting fraud and that the election was “taken” from him.

On January 6, when Congress was declaring Biden’s presidential victory, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol under that phony premise.

Though Biden’s deputy, Kamala Harris, was previously seen as a possible political successor, there are doubts about her political future as whispers circulate in Washington that the president and vice president have a strained relationship.

Harris, 57, appears to be struggling to find her place in the White House, where she has been tasked with addressing delicate subjects like minority voting rights and migration.

Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at another White House run, but has yet to make an official announcement.