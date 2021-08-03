A total of eight homes have been searched in connection with a ‘well-organized’ black market crayfish ring.

Officers from New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) searched eight properties early on August 3 in connection with an alleged black market crayfish network. The raids were part of a six-month probe into the illicit behavior, according to officials.

Fishery officers executed search warrants that permitted 80 officers to search eight properties owned by persons suspected of being involved in an East Coast black market crayfish network, according to a press release issued Tuesday by MPI.

“We believe this was a highly organized black market ring that collected in excess of 4,300 crayfish with a commercial worth of over $300,000 from the Mhia area in Hawkes Bay over a seven-month period,” said MPI director of compliance services Gary Orr in a statement.

The crayfish were allegedly sold on the black market in Auckland and Kawerau, as well as other parts of the country, according to MPI officers.

“We hope today’s development sends a clear message to those lured by greed—that we will do everything in our power under the Fisheries Act to protect all New Zealanders’ fishing resources,” Orr said.

The investigation is still underway.

It is prohibited for recreational fishermen to “sell, propose to sell, or trade for other commodities or barter fish that they have caught,” according to Darren Edwards, then-MPI director of compliance services, in a 2013 NZ Herald article. Recreational fishing is available as a personal right.”

He informed the publication that the major reason for this is to ensure that all commercial activity is caught at the point of extraction—the commercial fisher—and entered into the quota management system.

The remarks came after a fine was imposed on both members of a New Zealand marriage for unlawfully selling crayfish on Facebook.

The Fisheries Act of 1966 makes it illegal to sell or trade recreationally captured fish, according to MPI. Any violation of these guidelines can result in fines of up to $250,000, as well as seizure of any equipment or property used in the violation. However, in some situations, additional punishment can be imposed in court.

In May, Newshub reported that a man was sentenced to over four months of home detention after pleading guilty to selling nearly 100 crayfish between December 2018 and March 2019.

