A total of 88,000 Hong Kong residents have applied for a new British resettlement visa.

Nearly 90,000 Hong Kong residents have filed for resettlement in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme that includes a road to citizenship, according to London, which also released a report denouncing China’s crackdown on dissent in the former territory.

In response to Beijing’s enforcement of a sweeping national security measure last year, Britain launched the visa scheme in January for more than five million Hong Kong residents.

The rule has been used to suppress dissent in a crackdown that the United Kingdom has condemned as a violation of Beijing’s vow to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy.

“88,000 persons had sought for visas under this scheme by the end of September. I heartily welcome them to the UK on behalf of the government “In a six-monthly report on Hong Kong, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wrote.

Previously, the United Kingdom anticipated that roughly 154,000 Hong Kong residents would arrive in the first year, with up to 322,000 arriving over five years.

Applicants must have a British National (Overseas) passport, which is available to Hong Kong residents and their dependents born before the city’s reversion to Chinese rule in 1997.

China has denounced Britain’s resettlement offer, announcing that BN(O) passports will no longer be recognized as valid documents.

China’s response to enormous democracy rallies that rocked Hong Kong two years ago, as well as alleged human rights violations in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang, have strained relations between the two countries.

China was “in a condition of persistent non-compliance with its international commitments” on Hong Kong, according to the report released on Tuesday.

It went on to say that the national security law had been used against “all opposition, free press, and civil society.”

“The damage that this far-reaching law is bringing to the way of life of the people of Hong Kong is obvious just over a year after its imposition,” the report stated.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has being pressed to expand the visa scheme to include younger Hong Kong residents who do not qualify for a BN(O) passport.

Many of the protestors in 2019 were from the city’s younger generation.

According to a study conducted by the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory earlier this year, one-third of Hong Kongers possessing a BN(O) passport were considering relocating to the United Kingdom.